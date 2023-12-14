US House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden, ‘they are choosing to waste time', he says

Months before America goes to vote Republicans have formally initiated impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The politically inclined probe is being backed by the Republicans despite very little evidence of misconduct by the president.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, speaks during a news conference on Republican's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

The House with Republicans in majority voted 221-212 in support of an impeachment process that can lead to ultimate penalty for a president. The Constitution describes the charges as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and if proven guilty can lead to removal from office.

Biden has questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family.

“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said following the vote. “Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

The months long enquiry will extend way into the 2024 elections season when Biden will be running for reelection. Republicans intend to put him on the same pedestal as Trump who was twice impeached during his time in the White House. Trump has pushed his GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for revenge against his political enemies.

The vote comes at a time when Biden has been struggling with embarrassing charges faced by his son Hunter Biden who has been indicted on multiple counts of tax evasion. While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team said in a joint statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”

House Democrats stood in united opposition to the inquiry resolution Wednesday, calling it a farce perpetrated by those across the aisle to avenge the two impeachments against Trump.

“This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said during a floor debate.

Since September there's been a noticeable shift, especially among independents and some Republican voters, with opposition among independents rising from 36% to 43% who believe there is no substantial evidence to prove corruption charges against Biden.Some House Republicans, particularly those hailing from politically divided districts, had been hesitant in recent weeks to take any vote on Biden's impeachment, fearing a significant political cost.

“As we have said numerous times before, voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry does not equal impeachment,” Rep. Tom Emmer, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Emmer said Republicans “will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they uncover evidence of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then will the next steps towards impeachment proceedings be considered.”

Despite knowing the result of the impeachment push Republicans fathom that authorizing the inquiry will give them better legal standing.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who has long been opposed to moving forward with impeachment, said that the White House questioning the legitimacy of the inquiry without a formal vote helped gain his support. “I can defend an inquiry right now,” he told reporters this week. "Let's see what they find out.”

“You don’t initiate an impeachment process unless there’s real evidence of impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, who oversaw the two impeachments into Trump.

Congressional investigators have obtained nearly 40,000 pages of subpoenaed bank records and dozens of hours of testimony from key witnesses, including several high-ranking Justice Department officials currently tasked with investigating the president's son, Hunter Biden.

