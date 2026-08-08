US immigration crackdown widens: This mistake could cost you your visa under Trump’s ‘America first’ policy

The Donald Trump administration is stepping up its scrutiny of foreign nationals in the US, with State Department officials warning that drunk-driving offenses can lead to visa revocation as part of a broader continuous-vetting policy.

President Donald Trump expands visa revocations under his 'America first' policy, (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the administration views visa enforcement as a national-security issue and argued that foreign nationals who violate US laws can lose their immigration status.

“Fundamentally, if you break the law, that is grounds for revocation,” Pigott told Fox News.

The comments come as the administration continues an aggressive visa-revocation campaign. The State Department said in January that more than 100,000 visas had been revoked in 2025, more than twice the number revoked during the final year of the Biden administration.

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{{^usCountry}} While most of those cases involved visa overstays, Pigott said criminal offenses, including driving under the influence, have also resulted in revocations. DUI arrests can trigger visa action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While most of those cases involved visa overstays, Pigott said criminal offenses, including driving under the influence, have also resulted in revocations. DUI arrests can trigger visa action {{/usCountry}}

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Pigott cited recent cases in which foreign nationals lost their visas following DUI-related incidents. One involved a foreign national accused of injuring another person while driving drunk, while another involved a person who appeared intoxicated at a court-ordered DUI program, according to the State Department official.

“Driving drunk on streets is incredibly dangerous,” Pigott said, describing the policy as part of a wider effort to target conduct the administration considers a threat to public safety.

The administration's position is that holding a US visa does not shield a foreign national from immigration consequences if they violate the law. Pigott said the government intends to continue monitoring visa holders after their visas are issued rather than treating the initial approval as the end of the screening process.

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“We're going to do what's necessary to protect the American people,” he said, adding that the administration would continue to enforce immigration laws and pursue an “America first” visa policy.

Visa revocation does not automatically mean deportation

Revoking a visa is not itself the same as deportation. Pigott said further action can depend on the circumstances of the case, including whether criminal prosecution is pursued and what happens through the judicial process.

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He described removal decisions as case-by-case and said the revocation gives the government the ability to take further action when appropriate.

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That distinction is important for foreign nationals living in the US on temporary visas. A visa revocation can affect a person's ability to enter the country, but additional immigration proceedings may be required before the government removes someone from the US.

Administration links visa security to border security

The administration is presenting the policy as part of a broader approach to border and immigration enforcement.

Pigott said visa screening should be viewed as an extension of border security because it determines which foreign nationals are permitted to enter the country legally and whether they continue to meet the government's requirements after arrival.

“Every visa decision is a national security decision,” Pigott said.

The policy could have implications for foreign students, skilled workers and other temporary visa holders, particularly those who face criminal charges while in the US.