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US: Indian-origin founder of outlaw biker gang 'Punjabi Devils' sentenced for gun trafficking

US: Indian-origin founder of outlaw biker gang 'Punjabi Devils' sentenced for gun trafficking

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:23 am IST
PTI |
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New York, A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang called 'Punjabi Devils', has been sentenced to over five years in prison on charges of unlawful dealing of firearms and possession of a machine gun.

US: Indian-origin founder of outlaw biker gang 'Punjabi Devils' sentenced for gun trafficking

Jashanpreet Singh of Lodi, California, was sentenced Monday by US District Judge Dale Drozd to five years and four months in prison for unlawful dealing of firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said Thursday.

According to court documents, Singh was the founder of the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, a California-based global outlaw motorcycle club.

In June last year, Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of Singh's residence resulted in the discovery of additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.

Singh remains in federal custody.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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