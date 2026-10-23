US issues travel alert ahead of Steelers vs Saints Paris NFL game as protests rock France

The United States has warned Americans in France to avoid demonstrations and areas of unrest ahead of an NFL game in Paris on Sunday, October 25, citing recent violence, property destruction and clashes between protesters and police. The game on Sunday, October 25, 2026, is the NFL Paris Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris. It is the NFL’s first regular-season game in France.

US warns Americans in Paris ahead of Steelers-Saints NFL game amid protests and rioting. (REUTERS)

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In a security alert, the US State Department’s TravelGov account said protests and rioting linked to ongoing demonstrations had recently occurred in France and could continue over the weekend. Americans attending the game have been advised to remain alert, avoid large crowds and stay away from areas with a significant police presence.

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The warning comes as several groups have submitted plans for demonstrations on Saturday, October 24. French authorities have indicated they will take steps to curb what they consider illegitimate protests, while demonstrations organized by groups such as trade unions would be allowed to proceed, according to the alert.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the warning comes as the NFL has been forced to call off a Steelers fan event due to the unrest in France. US warns of violence, tear gas and looting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the warning comes as the NFL has been forced to call off a Steelers fan event due to the unrest in France. US warns of violence, tear gas and looting {{/usCountry}}

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The US government said recent demonstrations in France had turned violent, involving extensive property damage, uncontrolled looting and attacks on police officers. Police responded with crowd-control measures, including tear gas, the alert said.

Americans in Paris have been advised to monitor their surroundings and avoid protest sites, even when demonstrations appear to be taking place along permitted routes.

The embassy warned that protest locations and routes could change at short notice, meaning unrest could spread beyond areas where demonstrations had originally been planned.

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The advisory did not identify a specific threat against the NFL game or its attendees. Instead, it highlighted the wider security situation and urged Americans to exercise caution while in the city.

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Orléans protests, possible curfews add to concerns

The security alert also highlighted planned marches and demonstrations in Orléans, where media reports indicated that protests were expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities may continue curfews in parts of France, including some neighborhoods in Paris and surrounding areas, according to the US government. Such restrictions are decided locally and can be introduced at short notice, potentially limiting public gatherings and movement.

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The warning urged Americans to remain alert to local announcements and changes in security arrangements, particularly around crowded areas and locations where police are deployed.

What Americans attending the NFL game should know

US citizens travelling to Paris for Sunday's game have been advised to avoid demonstrations and areas affected by unrest. They should also remain aware of their surroundings and be prepared for last-minute changes to protest routes, crowd-control operations or local movement restrictions.

The alert did not announce a cancellation or postponement of the NFL game. Nor did it say that the event itself was a target of the demonstrations.

Americans can consult the US Embassy in France's security updates at fr.usembassy.gov/security-alert for further information.

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