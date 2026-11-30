Wall Street is heading into another important week after sharp swings in US stocks. Investors will closely watch the upcoming US jobs report, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision outlook and developments involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. These events could decide whether the stock market recovers or faces another period of heavy selling.

Wall Street faces fresh uncertainty ahead of the US jobs report, Fed rate decision and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Senate hearing. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (AFP) more less

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AI and technology stocks have seen major ups and downs in recent days. US stocks fell sharply last week, pushing the S&P 500 into correction territory. However, Wall Street recovered on Monday after investors welcomed the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, one of the world's biggest AI chipmakers, according to Reuters.

US jobs report to shape Fed rate outlook

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The November US employment report will be one of the biggest events next week. The report is scheduled for next Friday and will provide fresh information about the strength of the American labour market. Investors will use the numbers to understand what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates at its December meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Ayako Yoshioka, senior investment strategist at Wealth Enhancement, said strong economic growth could give the Federal Reserve another reason to raise interest rates. She described the situation as a double-edged sword because strong economic activity is positive for the economy but could be negative for the stock market if it leads to higher borrowing costs, according to Reuters. Nvidia hearing and credit rating in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayako Yoshioka, senior investment strategist at Wealth Enhancement, said strong economic growth could give the Federal Reserve another reason to raise interest rates. She described the situation as a double-edged sword because strong economic activity is positive for the economy but could be negative for the stock market if it leads to higher borrowing costs, according to Reuters. Nvidia hearing and credit rating in focus {{/usCountry}}

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Senate testimony will also be closely watched. Huang is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Banking Committee next Thursday. His testimony will bring additional attention to Nvidia after recent developments involving the company's leadership.

However, Nvidia is facing another major concern involving its credit rating. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on CreditWatch Negative. This signals a high likelihood that the ratings agency could downgrade the company's credit rating.

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Huang's return has not completely removed investor concerns about the AI industry. Investors were already questioning whether the huge amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure would generate enough profits in the future. These concerns existed even before the recent Nvidia leadership crisis, according to Reuters.

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Investors are also worried about circular financing in the AI industry. This refers to financial arrangements in which companies invest in or provide funding to other companies within the same AI ecosystem. Such arrangements have raised questions about how sustainable the industry's rapid growth really is.

Joseph Zidle, chief market strategist at Cresset Capital, said doubts about circular financing and AI spending were already increasing before the Nvidia crisis. He said Huang's return answers questions about Nvidia's leadership in the long term but does not change the more cautious mood among investors, according to Reuters.

Fed rate hike fears rise ahead of December meeting

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The Federal Reserve's December meeting will be another major event for Wall Street. The central bank is scheduled to meet on December 8 and 9. Investors are widely expecting a 0.25 percentage point interest rate hike as the Fed continues trying to bring inflation under control.

Investors are more concerned about how strongly the Federal Reserve will signal future rate hikes. Even if the central bank increases rates by 0.25 percentage points in December, its comments about the possibility of further increases could affect market sentiment.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has recently called for a more aggressive approach to fighting inflation. He suggested that the central bank could increase interest rates by 0.50 percentage points at its December meeting or signal a faster pace of rate hikes in 2027.

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Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments, said weaker economic numbers could give the Federal Reserve more room to avoid a tougher approach. He said investors would be watching closely for signs of weakness in the upcoming data, according to Reuters.

Wall Street watches market losses and economic data

Economists expect the November jobs report to show an increase of 90,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.1%, according to economists polled by LSEG. These figures will help investors understand whether the US labour market is cooling.

Other economic reports will also influence market expectations next week. Investors will watch fresh data on manufacturing activity, services activity and consumer sentiment. These reports will provide more information about business conditions and how confident American consumers are about the economy, according to Reuters.

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Wall Street's recent losses show how much pressure stocks have faced since October. The S&P 500 was last down around 7% from its October 6 record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite had fallen about 13% over the same period.

Overall, next week will be an important test for Wall Street. The November jobs report, expectations around the Federal Reserve's December rate decision, Jensen Huang's Senate testimony and earnings from major technology companies will all influence investor sentiment. After a volatile week, investors will look for signs that the market can stabilise and recover.