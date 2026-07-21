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US judge blocks Paramount's $110B Warner Bros. Discovery merger temporarily

A US judge paused Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger for 14 days after California-led states argued the deal could harm competition.

Updated on: Jul 21, 2026 12:29 AM IST
By Durva More
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A US federal judge has temporarily stopped Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. The order pauses the deal for 14 days by US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in Oakland, California. Paramount and Warner Bros. had hoped to complete the merger by July 22, but the judge's order has delayed the deal.

A US judge paused Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger for 14 days. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo) (REUTERS)
A US judge paused Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger for 14 days. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The pause came after California and 11 other US states asked the court to stop the merger. They said the deal could reduce competition in the entertainment industry and give the combined company too much power in the market. According to the states, the merged company could have the power to raise prices in the film and television business, reducing competition for consumers and other companies, according to the Reuters report.

Hollywood merger lawsuit

The lawsuit also argues that Paramount and Warner Bros. are two of the five biggest Hollywood studios, and combining them would reduce competition in movie production and cable TV distribution. They also said the companies could start sharing confidential business information with each other after the merger closes. If the merger is later ruled illegal, that information cannot be "unshared."

Judge pauses merger

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Paramount fights claims

California and the other states argue that this level of market concentration would reduce competition and give a few companies much greater control over Hollywood. Paramount strongly disagrees with the lawsuit. The company says the states are misrepresenting US antitrust law and that their legal arguments are incorrect, according to Reuters.

Paramount also argues that delaying saying the industry has already faced years of disruption and uncertainty. The lawsuit is a big challenge for Paramount CEO David Ellison. He wants the merger to create a stronger entertainment company that can better compete with streaming companies like Netflix and Disney.

What's next in court?

Even with the court challenge, the merger agreement remains in place. Under the agreement, Paramount has until June 4, 2027, to complete the merger, according to Bloomberg. But if the deal is not completed by September 30, Paramount will have to pay Warner Bros. Discovery $7 million every day until the merger is finished.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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