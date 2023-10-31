US man points gun at 6-year-old child's head during candy drop-off for Halloween

United States has been reeling under the uncontrolled and widespread use of guns across the country which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians, over the years. The recent shooting in Maine which left 18 dead, is a brutal reminder of the grave situation in the US. Michael Yifan Wen(X(formerly Twitter))

Amid the scenario, a sensational news has come to the fore. According to the Nassau County Police Department, a man in Long Island, has been arrested for allegedly pointed a gun a child's head after the boy mistakenly delivered a Halloween goody bag on his porch. Michael Yifan Wen has been charged for putting the boy's life in danger and menacing. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, when the 6-year-old boy and his sister were with their mother on Rockcrest Road in Manhasset. After getting off their car, the children rang the doorbell at man's house, mistaking it to be their friend's house. They then left the Halloween goody bag on his porch.

Soon the children realised that it might be the wrong address and the boy went back to retrieve the bag. It was at that moment when 43-year-old Wen allegedly opened the door and pointed a gun at the child’s head.

In an interaction with the media, the boy's mother exclaimed, "What's going on?, What's happening in this world?". She highlighted that her son was scared for his life.

According to court documents, Wen said that he just wanted to scare the children. Reports say that Wen's gun license has been suspended and all his weapons have been seized.

