US may hike immigration fee by 2050% for H1B workers, green cards to get costlier too

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed a substantial increase in fees for the various immigration processes to the US.

Faced with revenue challenges increased by the pandemic, the USCIS has acknowledged the need for a comprehensive fee review and prepared a proposal.

The proposal spans a broad spectrum, including H-1B visas and green card applications and has met with criticism from over 6000 individuals and organisations during the two-month comment period.

The proposed fee rule is expected to be finalized in December or January 2024, with an effective date of 60-90 days. aims at addressing the shortfall in recovering the full cost of agency operations, which has sustained since 2016.

Notably, the H-1B E-registration fee could see a staggering 2050% increase, rising from $10 to $215. The petition fee for an H-1B visa application is also slated to increase by 70%, from $460 to $780. The USCIS justifies these increases by pointing out the need to match agency capacity with projected workloads and prevent future backlogs.

The application fees for citizenship (naturalization) are set to increase by 19%, from $640 to $760. The most substantial hikes are proposed for EB-5 investors participating in the investment-linked green card program. Initial I-526 petitions could see a 204% increase, soaring to $11,160, while I-829 petitions to remove conditions on permanent resident status may see a 148% increase to $9,525.

Here's a list of category-wise, current and proposed fees:

H-1B E-registration fee:

Current: $10 Proposed: $215 (2050%)

Petition (application) for a H-1B visa:

Current: $460 Proposed: $780 (70%)

Petition for a L visa (intra-company transfer):

Current: $460 Proposed: $1,385 (201%)

Petition by an EB-5 investor (investment-linked green card):

Current: $3,675 Proposed: $11,160 (204%)

Petition by EB-5 investor to remove conditions on permanent resident status (with biometric services):

Current: $3,835 Proposed: $9,525 (148%)

Application for Employment Authorization (online) - Online:

Current: $410 Proposed: $555 (35%)

Application for Employment Authorization (paper filing):

Current: $410 Proposed: $650 (59%)

Application to adjust to green card status (with biometric services):

Current: $1,225 Proposed: $1,540 (26%)

Application for citizenship (online or paper filing):

Current: $640 Proposed: $760 (19%