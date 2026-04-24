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US may increase refugee admissions for South Africans

US may increase refugee admissions for South Africans

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:35 am IST
AFP |
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The United States may increase the current quota of refugees permitted into the country annually, which is now at a historic low of 7,500 people, a State Department official said Thursday.

US may increase refugee admissions for South Africans

US President Donald Trump drastically cut the number of refugees for fiscal year 2026 from the 125,000 recorded the previous year, and most of the recently admitted refugees are white farmers from South Africa.

Washington approved their applications on claims white South Africans risk death and face discrimination, a claim refuted by Pretoria.

"Not to get ahead of the White House, the President, on this, it's ultimately his decision but I think definitely we are looking to think about it the next fiscal year, but also before that," said Andrew Veprek, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

"We're looking at the pace of resettlement right now and thinking about how it is going."

Veprek declined to confirm whether the refugee entry quota might be expanded to other nationalities or ethnic groups.

"Venezuela, for example Venezuelans want to go home. The government of Venezuela wants Venezuelans to go home, and we want them to go."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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