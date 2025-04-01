US measles outbreak: WHO issues travel warning amid rising cases

As many as 483 confirmed cases of measles, and two deaths, were reported in the US as of March 27. In 2025 itself, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed three major outbreaks. With cases on the rise, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued a travel advisory. SEMINOLE, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 27: Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

WHO’s advisory

WHO has urged travellers to ensure their vaccinations are up to date before travelling to the United States. The health agency asked international travellers to “check and update their vaccination status against measles prior to departure,” including when they travel to the US. “Unvaccinated individuals from areas in the United States experiencing measles outbreaks, with knowledge of exposure to measles cases and/or presenting signs and symptoms compatible with measles virus infection, should consult local health authorities before undertaking an international voyage. At present, no additional measures that significantly interfere with international traffic are warranted,” WHO said on its website.

WHO also said a stock of the vaccine and supplies must be maintained for responding to imported cases. “WHO recommends maintaining a stock of the measles-rubella (MR) and/or MMR vaccine, and syringes/supplies for responding to imported cases. Facilitating access to vaccination services according to the national scheme to incoming and outgoing international travellers, including individuals due to perform activities, domestically or abroad, in areas with ongoing measles outbreaks, displaced populations, indigenous populations, or other vulnerable populations,” the agency wrote.

This year, the measles outbreak has affected 20 jurisdictions in the US – Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. Texas is the outbreak’s epicentre, with the state having recorded the highest number of cases – 400 – as of Friday, March 28.

The CDC stressed that international travel is a source of measles cases. “The disease is brought into the United States by unvaccinated people who get infected in other countries,” the CDC said on its website. “Typically, 2 out of 3 of these unvaccinated travelers are Americans. They can spread measles to other people who are not protected against measles, which sometimes leads to outbreaks.”