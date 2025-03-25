Two cases of measles have been confirmed in Erie County, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Both the cases are reportedly linked to international travel. 2 cases of measles confirmed in Erie County, both linked to international travel (AP Photo/Julio Cortez), File)(AP)

Over 350 measles cases in the United States have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year. However, there is no indication of a more widespread issue in northwestern Pennsylvania yet.

Dr. Becky Dawson, a medical expert from Allegheny College, said that even though there are only two confirmed cases in Erie County now, the risk of the disease further spreading remains. “This is the most infectious agent we have on the planet,” Dawson said, according to Erie News Now. “We don’t have community immunity, and our vaccination rates are not high enough for the community to be protected.”

Were the Erie County individuals vaccinated?

The Health Department did not reveal whether the two people infected in Erie County had been vindicated. However, the local Health Department has stressed the importance of being vaccinated. "Individuals who are fully vaccinated are 97% less likely to contract the virus and infect others,” a statement said, according to GoErie.

According to an updated measles tracker, which is maintained by the CDC, as many as 378 US cases have been confirmed so far this year. As of March 20, 2025, a total of 378 confirmed cases were reported by as many as 18 jurisdictions: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.

The tracker adds, “There have been 3 outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases) reported in 2025, and 90% of confirmed cases (341 of 378) are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.”