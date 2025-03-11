Red Alert on these 3 airports as measles outbreak spreads. Details here

This month, health officials have raised alarms at three major US airports after travellers infected with measles potentially exposed others to the contagious disease. Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, along with Los Angeles International and New York's JFK Airport, are all on high alert as authorities work to contain the spread. Health officials have raised alarms at major US airports after travellers were potentially exposed to measles.(Representational image- Unsplash )

Three major airports in the US on red alert following Measles outspread scare

On March 3, health officials issued a warning regarding a potential measles outbreak at New York's JFK International Airport after a child, who had arrived on a China Airlines flight, tested positive for the highly contagious disease. This followed an earlier incident on February 19, when a passenger arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on a Korean Air flight from Seoul also tested positive for measles. These cases have raised concerns about the possible spread of the virus at major international airports, as reported by Daily Mail.

A passenger arriving on an international flight at Washington Dulles International Airport has tested positive for measles, a highly contagious respiratory illness that is currently making its way through the United States. Health officials have issued warnings for travellers who were in the airport's Terminal A on 5th March between 4 pm and 9 pm, as they may have been exposed to the virus.

In addition to the airport warning, individuals who visited the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department in Maryland on 7th March between 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm are also advised to monitor themselves for any symptoms of measles.

Advisory for travellers amid measles scare in the US

Experts have advised to confirm if they were vaccinated against measles if any of the passengers feel they might have come in contact with the identified cases in the US airports. Moreover, it is advised to monitor the initial symptoms of measles which include Cold-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough and a runny or blocked nose before the infected person develops a rash. Health experts have revealed that the symptoms can develop within 7 to 21 days of being exposed to the disease.