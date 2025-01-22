US meteorologists fight tears as they disclose heartbreaking news to their stunned viewers: ‘Good night, sleep well’

In the midst of changes that likely result in the layoff or reassignment of meteorologists nationwide, colleagues at an Indiana TV station fought tears during their final appearance on a show together. While Dayton tried to remain composed during the emotional farewell, she choked at the end and grasped Orpurt's hand for support.(WTHI-TV)

Kevin Orpurt, the chief meteorologist at WTHI in Terre Haute, and Patrece Dayton, a news anchor, carried a box of tissues with them when they informed their dedicated public that they were both losing their jobs.

Dayton remarked, “Kevin and I have come into your homes for decades—nearly 37 years for me.” Meanwhile, Orpurt said, “And more than 40 for me.”

Kevin Orpurt, Patrece Dayton deliver last message to viewers

Daytom further told the viewers that they their jobs are “being eliminated” at WTHI-TV, adding that television industry is evolving, and “budget cuts” are taking place everywhere.

Allen Media Group, the television station's parent firm, lately revealed the extensive layoffs that will impact local meteorologists at roughly two dozen stations around the US.

While Dayton tried to remain composed during the emotional farewell, she choked at the end and grasped Orpurt's hand for support.

She remarked, “Good night, and sleep well” just before the program ended and the crew could be seen approaching the pair to give them hugs.

Also Read: Did Usha Vance almost lose her cool with son during during Trump inauguration? Relatable moms react to viral video

Are other meteorologists affected due to layoffs?

The massive layoffs also impacted Amber Kulick, a meteorologist at WAAY in Huntsville, Alabama.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, “By now most of you have probably seen the chatter about Allen Media letting local meteorologists go, well I am one that will be affected by this.”

As he will remain at the station for some time, he said, but I am searching for the next professional opportunity.

Around 100 individuals are being laid off following a decision taken by Allen Media, a business founded by TV tycoon Byron Allen, according to at least three meteorologists who are either impacted due to the employment cuts or are familiar with them, Daily Mail reported.

Watch the full video of meteorologists breakdown here: