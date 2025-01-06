Who is Abbie Stockard? Alabama cheerleader crowned Miss America 2025, but miffed fans have THIS complaint

Abbie Stockard, who is a Miss Alabama cheerleader, has been crowned Miss America 2025, triumphing over 10 other finalists to claim the coveted title and a $50,000 tuition scholarship. The 97th annual Miss America pageant, held at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, culminated in a thrilling competition, with 2024 titleholder Madison Marsh passing on the crown to Stockard after a series of intense events. Abbie Stockard, Miss Alabama 2024, is crowned Miss America 2025 at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)

However, her win was overshadowed as there is a growing sentiment among some that the pageant is no longer what it used to be.

Angry Miss America viewers renounce the beauty pageant

Stockard, who won Miss America, talked about how her mother inspired her by juggling several jobs to raise her and her friend who is struggling with cystic fibrosis. She also expressed her desire to earn a PhD IN anaesthesia and specialise in paediatrics.

However, her moment was long gone because of the decision to stream the event on YouTube, a significant shift from its previous broadcasts on major networks like NBC, ABC, and Peacock. This move raised concerns among some viewers about the pageant's visibility and accessibility, as reported by Daily Mail.

In another incident in the competition held on Sunday, finalists were asked to debate randomly assigned topics ensuring the interviews showcased their ability to think on their feet. However, the segment on censorship was momentarily overshadowed by an unfortunate mishap—an apparent typo displayed on the screens surrounding the stage. The error drew attention away from the important discussion at hand, as reported by Mirror US.

Viewers complain about the degrading quality of the show

A user wrote, “Looked like it had been filmed with an iPhone. Just awful production.: Another user wrote, “Low end production!! Miss America used to be a nationally televised, prestigious event!!”

A third user wrote, “It’s time for my annual they destroyed Miss America post. This isn’t directed at the girls; they are all incredible and talented. BUT off the bat this production is awful and honestly cringe.” Another user wrote, “The production of the Miss America competition is really not great.”