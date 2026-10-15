US military weighs using 'mother of all bombs' against Iran in future strikes: Report

The US military has drawn up new strike plans that include the possible use of the country’s largest non-nuclear bomb against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, as President Donald Trump weighs his options for ending the conflict, CNN reported on October 15, citing multiple US officials familiar with the military planning.

US weighs using ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran. (AP Photo)

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The plans include deploying the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), commonly known as the “mother of all bombs”, against targets in Iran if Trump orders a resumption of combat operations, according to the CNN report. The weapon has not been used in the current conflict, and its deployment would mark a significant escalation in the US military campaign.

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The planning comes as Trump faces pressure to end a war that has become unpopular among American voters ahead of the midterm elections. Despite months of US bombing, Washington and Tehran remain far from a negotiated settlement, while administration officials continue to explore options that could allow the president to claim a victory and withdraw US forces.

US weighs MOAB strikes on Iranian energy and nuclear sites

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{{^usCountry}} According to CNN, Trump has directed the military to develop additional strike packages targeting Iranian sites, including energy infrastructure. One US official told the network that the plans were framed around carrying out the strikes before a withdrawal of US forces from the US Central Command’s area of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CNN, Trump has directed the military to develop additional strike packages targeting Iranian sites, including energy infrastructure. One US official told the network that the plans were framed around carrying out the strikes before a withdrawal of US forces from the US Central Command’s area of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate source told CNN that military plans for attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the suspected underground site known as Pickaxe Mountain, explicitly include the potential use of the MOAB.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain, where the US and Israel believe Iran has stored components of its nuclear program. He has maintained that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a key objective.

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However, officials told CNN that the MOAB may be ineffective against deeply buried nuclear facilities protected by layers of granite. While capable of devastating a large surface area, the bomb is not designed for deep penetration.

What is the ‘mother of all bombs’?

The GBU-43/B MOAB weighs 21,600 pounds and is the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal. It detonates above the ground, producing a massive blast across a wide area.

Developed during the Iraq War, the weapon was partly conceived as a psychological tool to intimidate enemy forces. Its potential use against Iran could similarly signal US military strength and pressure Tehran to make concessions.

Trump authorized the MOAB’s first operational use in April 2017, when US forces dropped it on an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan. Afghan officials reported 36 fighters killed, while US and Afghan officials said the strike destroyed tunnels, weapons and ammunition without civilian casualties.

Trump seeks an exit strategy as midterms approach

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The potential deployment comes as the White House explores ways to end the conflict without appearing to abandon its objectives. CNN reported that officials and military planners have discussed options for a symbolic victory that could leave room for diplomacy, including a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has indicated that he would not launch additional strikes before the midterm elections, although advisers told CNN they were unsure whether that position was final.

The president has resisted calls to withdraw US troops without securing a meaningful outcome, arguing that doing so could look like defeat. Meanwhile, officials have questioned whether further military action can deliver a lasting resolution.

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CNN reported that planners had also developed strike options intended to create a dramatic show of force and provide Trump with a way to step back from the conflict, even if the attacks failed to achieve the war’s original objectives.

A major ground operation remains a theoretical option, but CNN reported that no administration official was advocating such action. Trump has shown little interest in sending US ground troops into Iran, given the potential cost in American lives.

The MOAB’s extensive blast radius also raises concerns about civilian casualties, particularly if infrastructure near populated areas is targeted.

A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on sensitive military plans, adding that “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.

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The Pentagon said, “The Department of War plans for a wide range of operational scenarios to execute Presidential and Secretary‑level direction and to ensure mission success in any operational environment.”

Whether the MOAB will be deployed remains uncertain, with questions persisting over its effectiveness against underground nuclear facilities and whether further strikes could bring the conflict closer to a negotiated settlement.