US Navy's MH 60 helicopter down in Arabian Sea during ‘emergency’ water landing, crew member missing

A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter with the US Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea on Wednesday during an emergency water landing, the US military said in a statement. The incident was not a result of a hostile action on the chopper, currently assigned to the USS George H W Bush Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command Public Affairs shows an MH-60R Sea Hawk taking off of the flight deck on May 19, 2026. (AFP)

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The US Navy said that the helicopter had four crew members, three of whom have been recovered, while one remains missing. No details about the missing crew member were revealed.

"US Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other crew members still missing," the statement read. "The cause of incident is under investigation."

This is a breaking news.