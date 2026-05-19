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US nod to possible sale of support services for Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

US nod to possible sale of support services for Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:13 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, The US has approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for Apache helicopters to India for an estimated cost of USD 198.2 billion, the US Department of State said.

US nod to possible sale of support services for Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

The Department of State also approved a possible sale of sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers for an estimated cost of USD 230 million.

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be the Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, the State Department said. For the howitzers support, the principal contractor will be BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK.

The Department of State said India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

India had also requested to buy long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Department of State said, referring to the support services for the howitzers.

The proposed sales of the equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the Department of State said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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