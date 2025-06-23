US officials sound alert amid Iran conflict, warn citizens of possible terrorist attacks

Amid rising tensions with Iran, the US has issued a new advisory for citizens warning of an "elevated threat environment" within the country. The notice, issued by US department of Homeland security (DHS), comes a day after US military struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. US Marines rehearsing nonlethal tactics in the greater Los Angeles area.(AFP File)

The alert said the ongoing hostilities could inspire cyberattacks, retaliatory violence, and homegrown extremist activity.

“The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States. Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks,” the DHS bulletin said.

“Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020. The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland. Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks,” the agency added.

The bulletin follows a dramatic escalation in the Middle East this past weekend, when the United States joined Israel in launching coordinated air and missile strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities - marking the largest Western military operation against the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Iran responded by firing a volley of missiles at Israel, wounding dozens in Tel Aviv and further stoking fears of wider regional and global consequences.

DHS says that the current conflict, coupled with Iran's historic grievances and longstanding threats against US targets, has significantly increased the risk of both cyber and physical attacks on American soil.

Increased threats from Pro-Iranian cyber actors

The DHS bulletin cites a growing likelihood of "low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists," as well as the possibility of more advanced operations from Iranian government-affiliated cyber units.

“Both hacktivists and Iranian government-affiliated actors routinely target poorly secured US networks and Internet-connected devices for disruptive cyber attacks,” the agency said.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging organizations to adopt recommended cybersecurity best practices and to report any suspicious digital activity immediately.

Risks of violence

US officials also warn that violent extremists or individuals inspired by Iran’s rhetoric could independently mobilize and launch attacks domestically. The risk of such violence would increase substantially if Iran’s Supreme Leader were to issue a fatwa (religious ruling) calling for retaliatory action against Us targets, the bulletin said..

"US law enforcement has disrupted multiple potentially lethal Iranian-backed plots in the United States since 2020. During this timeframe, the Iranian government has also unsuccessfully targeted critics of its regime who are based in the Homeland for lethal attack. If Iranian leadership were to issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against specific targets in the Homeland, it could increase the likelihood that a supporter of the Iranian regime is inspired to commit an act of violence in the Homeland," the advisory said.

Amid the heightened threat, DHS urged public to remain alert and report suspicious activity through the “If You See Something, Say Something” initiative.