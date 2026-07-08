Egypt's World Cup dream ends with an 'X' against Argentina. What the gesture means

Egypt on Tuesday had the reigning World Cup champions on the ropes. Leading 1-0 following an electric second-half sequence initiated by Mo Salah and finished by Mostafa Ziko, the Pharaohs were minutes away from a historic upset over Argentina. Egypt coach Hossam Hassan reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia (AFP) Then a video assistant referee (VAR) review for a seemingly minor foul earlier in the game wiped out Egypt's second goal. Egypt soon got their second goal, leaving defending champions Argentina on the brink of elimination. Argentina clawed back via Lionel Messi before Enzo Fernandez struck a last-gasp winner to seal a 3-2 victory in the last 13 minutes. As the final whistle approached, Egypt’s head coach, Hossam Hassan, turned to French referee Francois Letexier, raised his wrists and crossed his arms to form an 'X.'

Hossam Hassan, Head Coach of Egypt, reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium. (AFP)

What is the X gesture in Fifa? Hassan was deploying Fifa’s newly established universal signal to report discriminatory abuse in real-time. Under Fifa's anti-racism framework, the crossed-arms ‘X’ signals that a player, coach or team official has witnessed or experienced racism during a match. Introduced by Fifa in 2024, the gesture serves as an emergency alert that, once recognised by the referee, can trigger football's three-step anti-discrimination protocol. What happens after the X is shown? Once someone makes the X gesture and the referee acknowledges the signal, football's universal anti-discrimination protocol mandates a strict three-phase response system: 1.Stop the match: The referee halts play and a stadium announcement warns that discriminatory behaviour has been reported and must stop. 2. Suspend the match: If the abuse continues, the referee suspends play, sends the players to the dressing rooms and issues a final warning to spectators. 3. Abandon the match: If the abuse persists after the restart, the referee can abandon the match following consultation with tournament officials and security personnel. In the Egypt vs Argentina match, though, that process was never activated. Instead, Hassan was shown a yellow card. Fifa has not explained whether officials believed the gesture was being used for a different purpose or concluded that the conditions for invoking the protocol had not been met.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier as he makes anti-racism gesture. (REUTERS)