Mesut Ozil, former Arsenal star, escapes serious injury after convoy meets with accident during Bangladesh tour

Mesut Ozil, the former Arsenal star, escaped serious injury after his convoy met with an accident during the Bangladesh tour on Thursday. According to Bangladesh Pratidin, both Ozil and the son of the Turkish President, Necmettin Bilal Erdogan, escaped serious harm after being involved in an accident when they were on their way back from visiting the Rohingya camp.

A special plane carrying the 13-member Turkish delegation left Cox's Bazar Airport for Dhaka at around 8:02 PM on Thursday. The Cox's Bazar District Police spokesperson and additional Superintendent of Police (DSB) Alok Biswas confirmed that no harm was done, that Ozil and the rest of the Turkish delegation are in good health, and that they haven't been injured.

The incident occurred when the visiting delegation was returning from the camp. An auto-rickshaw collided with the police vehicle in front of the convoy. According to the report, the rickshaw has now been seized. The incident happened in the Rohingya camp area of ​​Kutupalong of Ukhiya at around 7 PM.

The autorickshaw driver got seriously injured after the vehicle overturned on the spot. The driver's name has not been revealed yet. The authorities have also launched an investigation to determine how an autorickshaw managed to enter the heavily cordoned-off area, which was intended only for VVIPs.

Ozil and his entourage had arrived at the Rohingya camp on Thursday afternoon. After inspecting various activities at the camp, he was seen playing football with the Rohingyas in the afternoon and also participated in Iftar in the evening.

“Mesut Ozil's visit will inspire the Rohingya youth. We are happy with his arrival. He had a great time with us,” Mujibur Rahman, spokesman for the Arkan Rohingya Football Federation, said as per Bangladesh Pratidin.

According to India Today, Ozil also attended the inauguration of renovated facilities at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Dr Mohammad Mortoza Medical Centre at the University of Dhaka.