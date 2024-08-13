US prepares for 'significant' Iranian attack on Israel, possible as early as this week

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Israel and the United States are getting ready for a possible ‘significant’ attack from Iran, coinciding with renewed efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza as the situation deteriorates. US president Joe Biden (C) in a meeting with his national security team in Washington, DC, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.(AFP)

The push for peace talks comes as mediators urge Israel and Hamas to return to negotiations, which have been jeopardized by recent killings of key leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas. Iran and its ally Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate, further heightening the urgency for a diplomatic resolution.

Major Iranian attack on Israel could strike this week

Amid a backdrop of global instability and heightened geopolitical rivalries, the White House has issued a grave assessment of the situation citing a possible attack as early as ‘this week.' In response, the U.S. has significantly bolstered its military presence in the region, a public display of force intended to deter Iran and de-escalate tensions as per ABC News.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here, which could be this week," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

The warning follows a conversation between President Joe Biden and the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, as the US works to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," Kirby added.

At the same time, the United States has been coordinating with European allies regarding reports that Iran is “planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia.”

Iran’s retaliation threat could derail advanced ceasefire talks

In the recent past, the Middle East witnessed the tragic demise of two key figures from Hezbollah and Hamas. Fouad Shukr, a distinguished commander within Hezbollah, was killed in Beirut, while Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran. Israel has acknowledged its role in the demise of Shukr, yet has refrained from confirming its involvement in the assassination of Haniyeh, despite Iran attributing the act to Israel.

A big attack from Iran against Israel could mess up the peace talks that US officials have mentioned were almost ready before the killing. These setbacks have escalated tensions in the Middle East, heightening concerns that Iran may retaliate against Israel, akin to its actions in the mid-April timeframe.

The joint statement as per the White House says, "We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place.

“It’s difficult to ascertain, at this particular time, if there is an attack by Iran and its proxies what that would look like,” Kirby added to his earlier statement.

Haniyeh’s death would ‘not pass in vain’

After Haniyeh was killed, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised that his death wouldn't go “in vain.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared that they would definitely seek "blood vengeance" for the killing.

However, the US is fully braced. As reported the country has quietly been adding more military forces to the area to back up Israel. But this time, they've been straight up saying they're sending another group of Air Force F-22s, and Navy F/A-18s to a spot on land, and have also sent out more destroyers, including the Lincoln, to the area.

There are hints that Iran might drop its plans to strike Israel if there's a ceasefire deal signed. However, Iran's team at the UN mentioned on Saturday that Tehran's response to what it thinks is Israel's involvement in Haniyeh's death has nothing to do with the ceasefire in Gaza.