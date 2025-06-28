Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible ‘within next week’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2025 03:00 AM IST

Trump said he had recently spoken with people involved in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to a Reuters report.

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that a ceasefire could be possible in Gaza and an agreement could be reached between Israel and Hamas as early as next week. He made the remarks at the White House during an event celebrating a Congo-Rwanda accord,. 

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he meets with Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, and Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Friday, June 27, 2025.(AP)
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he meets with Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, and Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Friday, June 27, 2025.(AP)

When asked about a possible ceasefire in war-ridden Gaza, Trump said, "We think within the next week, we're going to get a ceasefire," reported AFP. 

Trump also said he had recently spoken with people involved in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to a Reuters report. 

This comes months after the United States brokered a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel during the start of this year as former US President Joe Biden passed the reins to Donald Trump.

In January this year, a phase-wise ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas. However, just months later in March, Israel declared the ceasefire over and started pounding Gaza again. 

The war, which was triggered after Hamas' devastating attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has been going on for about 20 months now. 

While Israel lost over 1,200 people during Hamas's attack, Gaza's health ministry claims that Israel's military campaign has killed at least 56,331 people, mostly civilians, in Gaza.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible ‘within next week’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On