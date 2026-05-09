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US proposes to hike minimum wages for hiring H1B workers

US proposes to hike minimum wages for hiring H1B workers

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Washington, The US has proposed to increase the minimum wages paid to hire an employee under the H1B visa program by 30 per cent over the previously fixed limits, a move the administration claims will help prevent foreigners from undercutting wages of US nationals.

US proposes to hike minimum wages for hiring H1B workers

The new rule, proposed by the US Department of Labour on March 27, seeks to increase the minimum wages for four categories from the entry-level to the most-experienced, contending that the existing wage levels were fixed 20 years ago and fail to adequately protect US workers.

According to the proposed rule 'Improving Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Foreign Nationals in the United States', the prevailing wage for entry-level foreign workers was USD 73,279 per annum, USD 98,987 , USD 121,979 and USD 144,202 .

The new rule, which is now open to public comments till May 26, seeks to increase the prevailing wages for entry-level workers to USD 97,746, a hike of 33.39 per cent over the old rates, USD 123,212 , USD 147,333 , and USD 175,464 . The prevailing wages differ from city to city.

Last year, the administration imposed a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B candidates outside the US through a presidential order issued on September 19, 2025.

The same presidential order directed the Secretary of Labour to initiate rulemaking to revise prevailing wage levels under the H-1B program.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
minimum wages h1b visa
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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