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US renames 'Indo-Pacific Command' to 'US Pacific Command' title in major move

US renames 'Indo-Pacific Command' to 'US Pacific Command' title in major move

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 09:01 am IST
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Washington, The US has restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command, reversing an eight-year-old decision.

US renames 'Indo-Pacific Command' to 'US Pacific Command' title in major move

The US Department of Defence announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that the designation honours the Command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by then-President Harry Truman.

The US Pacific Command extends from the US West Coast to India's western border.

"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the Department of Defence said in a statement.

The US Pacific Command was renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the Department of Defence said.

The command stretches "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears," and plays an important part in America's National Defence Strategy, Mattis had said in 2018.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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