U.S. Rep George Santos says he won't give in to the ‘bullies,’ vows to vote out Jamaal Boman

U.S. Representative George Santos is currently on the verge of being expelled from the House, as he is facing a lieu of corruption charges and accusations that fabricated aspects of his life story during election campaigns and misspent campaign money.

Well, the resistant New York Republican insisted that he won't resign, and will rather force his colleagues to remove him.

“I will be filing a slew of complaints today and tomorrow,” he said, railing against the Ethics Report that prompted a third effort to oust him.

“If I leave, they win,” he said, adding he didn't want to resign and give in to the “bullies.”

Essentially, he said he will go down fighting.

Furthering his argument, the 35-year-old politician accused the House for holding a vote to remove him but not impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and ignoring Jamaal Bowman's fire alarm stunt.

“He took a plea deal for pulling a fire alarm, a fire alarm which obstructed and delayed an official hearing and proceeding on the House floor,” said George. "Now Had that been any other person had had been one of the members of the media had had been a Republican member of Congress.

We all know that that person would have been file would have been charged with obstructing a congressional hearing. Just like the 140 people sitting in prison right now because of January 6, but Jamaal Bowman gets a pass."

George's resolution will be privileged, that is it must be voted on within two legislative days.

George who is also the first openly LGBT member elected to Congress, survived a vote out earlier this month as 31 Democrats and most Republicans voted to keep him, saying they would rather wait until an Ethics Committee report came out detailed with his wrongdoings.

The said report has been made public, finding that George used campaign money and donations to fund himself a luxurious lifestyle, engaged in fraud, filed false election reports and ‘wilfully’ violated ethics.

Defending himself, he added: “Nobody here has ever seen Ethics reports of any other members who has been under investigation. But yeah, again changing precedent for me, it seems that it's all fair game. So there we go”

“They go ahead and release this. This reports littered, littered in hyperbole, littered an opinion that would have no decent cop would bring this to a prosecutor or a DA and say, here's our report, go ahead and charge him.”

Additionally, the freshman member called the expulsion move a "theater for the American people at the expense of the American people because no real works getting done."

