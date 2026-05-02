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US sanctions are 'collective punishment,' says Cuba during May 1 marches

US sanctions are 'collective punishment,' says Cuba during May 1 marches

Published on: May 02, 2026 01:49 am IST
AFP |
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Cuba said US President Donald Trump's fresh sanctions on the island amounted to "collective punishment" on Friday, as an enormous May 1 procession outside the American embassy in Havana vowed to "defend the homeland."

US sanctions are 'collective punishment,' says Cuba during May 1 marches

Trump has mused about taking over Cuba, which lies 145 kilometers from Florida and has been under a nearly continuous US trade embargo since Fidel Castro led a communist revolution in 1959.

In an executive order on Friday, the US leader said he would impose sanctions on people involved in sweeping sections of the Cuban economy, which is steered by the government.

The latest sanctions constitute "collective punishment" of the nation's people, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"We firmly reject the recent unilateral coercive measures adopted by the #UnitedStates government," he posted on X in English. "These actions demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people."

In a Spanish-language statement, he called the sanctions "illegal" and "abusive."

Friday's fresh measures took effect during May 1 celebrations, which saw huge crowds in Havana march to the US embassy under the slogan "Defend the Homeland." The march was led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former revolutionary leader Raul Castro.

The day before, Diaz-Canel had called on Cubans to mobilize "against the genocidal blockade and the crude imperial threats to our country," referring to US actions and rhetoric.

During the rally, authorities claimed to have collected more than six million signatures from Cubans "for the homeland and for peace" over the past six weeks.

Opponents, however, have questioned the method by which the signatures were collected.

State television showed thousands more people assembling in other Cuban cities.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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