US says seized tanker linked to Venezuela that tried to evade American forces, 5th in recent weeks

The United States said on Friday that it seized another tanker in the Caribbean Sea that left Venezuela and tried to evade the US forces by breaking an American naval blockade aimed at preventing sanctioned oil from leaving Venezuela. Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also shared a footage of the operation in which the tanker was seized. (Screengrab/X/@Sec_Noem)

This is the fifth ship the US has seized in the recent weeks.

Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said in a post on X, "The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces."

She added that US Coast Guard coordinated closely with US' Department of War, Department of State, and the Department of Justice to ensure a “safe, effective boarding consistent with law.”

“The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality,” she said.