US says seized tanker linked to Venezuela that tried to evade American forces, 5th in recent weeks
Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem said in a post on X, “The world’s criminals are on notice.”
The United States said on Friday that it seized another tanker in the Caribbean Sea that left Venezuela and tried to evade the US forces by breaking an American naval blockade aimed at preventing sanctioned oil from leaving Venezuela.
This is the fifth ship the US has seized in the recent weeks.
Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said in a post on X, "The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces."
She added that US Coast Guard coordinated closely with US' Department of War, Department of State, and the Department of Justice to ensure a “safe, effective boarding consistent with law.”
“The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality,” she said.
Indicating that such seizures will continue in the future as well, the Homeland Security said that the US coast guard will seized oil tankers carrying sanctioned oil, enforce US and international law, and “eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism”.
“We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard's maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea,” she concluded.
Kristi Noem also shared a footage of the operation in which the tanker was seized on X, which shows US troops abroad the said tanker with arms in their hands, taking control of the vessel.
A spokesperson of the US Southern Command said that the Department of Homeland Security was in charge of the operation and it was supported by the Navy and Marine Corps forces, reported news agency Associated Press.