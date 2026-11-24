The US is preparing to impose higher tariffs on imports from China, India, the European Union (EU) and 13 other economies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce the decision as early as this week.

Donald Trump weighs higher tariffs on China, India, the EU and 13 other economies as US stocks face fresh pressure. (AFP) more less

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The final tariff rates have not yet been decided. The timing of the announcement could also change. The proposed tariffs have raised fresh concerns for US stock markets, as investors worry that higher duties could increase trade tensions and put pressure on businesses, according to beincrypto.com.

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US stocks have fallen sharply during previous tariff disputes with China. In April 2025, a trade fight between Washington and Beijing helped push the S&P 500 to its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

Why Trump is considering higher tariffs on 16 economies

The proposed tariffs are linked to an investigation launched by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11. The investigation is being carried out under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This law allows the US president to impose tariffs if the government finds that another country is following unfair trade practices.

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The investigation focuses on whether foreign governments are using subsidies to support their factories and help them produce more goods than their domestic markets can buy. Washington believes such government support could give foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over US companies.

The US turned to Section 301 after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's earlier tariffs in February. The proposed duties could cover most imports from the 16 economies. However, some products that already face separate US tariffs could be partly excluded, The Wall Street Journal reported.

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The tariff rates are expected to differ from one country to another. China, India and Vietnam could face higher tariffs, while the European Union, Japan and South Korea could face duties of 15% or less.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had indicated in September that the Trump administration would consider these existing agreements while deciding the new tariff rates. "We value those deals, and we will certainly take them into account," Greer said, according to beincrypto.com.

How Trump's earlier China tariffs hit US stocks

The proposed tariffs have brought back memories of the April 2025 trade conflict between the US and China, which triggered a major selloff in global financial markets. The selloff became worse after China responded to a 34% US tariff by imposing its own 34% tariff on all American goods.

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In response, Trump threatened a "massive increase" in tariffs on Chinese goods. The announcement triggered another selloff on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 2.7% on October 10, 2025, recording its worst single-day performance since April that year.

Why the latest tariff threat could put more pressure on stocks

The latest tariff threat comes at a difficult time for US stocks, which have already suffered significant losses. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% on Friday and is now more than 10% below its recent peak.

A fall of more than 10% from a recent high puts an index in what investors call correction territory. This means investors are entering the latest tariff uncertainty after an already weak period for the stock market. However, the situation with China is different from what it was during the April 2025 trade conflict.

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The US and China have an existing trade truce that could help prevent tensions from escalating quickly. The trade truce was first agreed in October 2025 and has now been extended until January 10, 2027.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen last week. However, the two leaders did not announce any changes to tariffs during their meeting, according to China Briefing.

Investors will now watch the tariff rate announced by Greer for China and whether Beijing responds with any new trade measures.