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US Supreme Court hears Bayer bid to end Roundup weedkiller suits

US Supreme Court hears Bayer bid to end Roundup weedkiller suits

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:29 am IST
AFP |
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The US Supreme Court heard a bid on Monday by German agrichemical giant Bayer to put an end to a wave of lawsuits over the weedkiller Roundup.

US Supreme Court hears Bayer bid to end Roundup weedkiller suits

Bayer has spent more than $10 billion settling litigation linked to Roundup since it acquired its producer, the US agrochemical group Monsanto, in 2018.

The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer considers glyphosate, one of Roundup's ingredients, a probable human carcinogen, but Bayer says scientific studies and regulatory approvals show the widely used weedkiller is safe.

The top US court agreed to hear Bayer's appeal of a $1.25 million Missouri jury award to a man, John Durnell, who claimed Roundup was responsible for his cancer one of thousands of similar "failure-to-warn" lawsuits facing the company.

Bayer is arguing that it should be shielded from state lawsuits since the federal Environmental Protection Agency approved the sale of Roundup to consumers and farmers without any warnings.

"Iowa says maybe this causes cancer. California says absolutely causes cancer. Some other state says this doesn't cause cancer at all, so put that on your label too," Harris said. "It completely undermines the uniformity of the labeling."

Clement, the Bayer lawyer, also stressed a need for maintaining uniformity.

Failure to do so would "open the door for crippling liability and undermine the interest of farmers who depend on federally registered pesticides for their livelihood," he said.

Ashley Keller, a lawyer representing Durnell, who blames his non-Hodgkin lymphoma on exposure to Roundup, said the EPA's analysis of the weedkiller should not be the final word.

"I think there are a lot of conscientious people working at that agency," Keller told the court. "I think we should also all agree that things slip through the cracks with that agency."

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in the case by June or early July.

cl/md

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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