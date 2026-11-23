The United States has experienced tech outages over the last week that affected several critical services. But last week might not be the end of outages, and more could take place in the coming days, US intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned.

Jay Clayton, director of US National Intelligence, speaks during 13D Monitor's Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York City, US, October 20. (REUTERS) more less

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Clayton, who has been serving as the Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration since August 2026, spoke about the outages at CNN's State of the Union program. He said that they were caused by system upgrades and may happen again as agencies replace old systems.

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“The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “You prepare by knowing that systems are going to be upgraded; they may be interrupted for a period of time and that companies and government are dealing with this on the front foot. And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You prepare by knowing that systems are going to be upgraded; they may be interrupted for a period of time and that companies and government are dealing with this on the front foot. And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen." {{/usCountry}}

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Multiple government and corporate services experienced outage in the US in the last week. It includes an outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that brought flights across the US to a halt. A Microsoft outage followed, lasting several hours. Next, several US banks experienced service outages, followed by a brief disruption to the National Security Agency's network.

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Clayton had addressed the issue earlier. On November 18, he said that tech outages are not connected to or part of a state-sponsored attack.

Earlier, Donald Trump had also attributed the tech failures to system upgrades. “We have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen,” he had said, emphasising at a White House presser on Friday that they were "separate."

FBI database breach

To add to the slew of recent tech outages, it was reported by CNN on Saturday that the FBI is investigating an apparent hack in the National Crime Information Centre (NCIC), its database that stores criminal records at the state and federal levels. The FBI has not confirmed the hack publicly.