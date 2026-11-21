The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of Washington's oldest foreign policy think tanks, has suffered a cyberattack targeting a third-party donation platform, exposing contact information belonging to some of its donors, Politico reported.

Carnegie Endowment donor information exposed in third-party cyberattack. (Representational image) (Unsplash) more less

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In an email sent to donors on Friday, the organisation said an unauthorised party breached a third-party vendor it uses for online donations on October 28. The breach exposed some contact information held in Carnegie's email communication and donor management database.

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The organisation said the unauthorised party's access was blocked on October 30, two days after the breach was detected. It described the number of affected contacts as a small percentage of its database but did not disclose how many donors were impacted.

Deep Dive What information was exposed in the Carnegie Endowment cyberattack? The breach exposed some donors’ contact information held in Carnegie’s email communications and donor management database. The organisation said full credit card information was not compromised. How did the cyberattack on the Carnegie Endowment happen? An unauthorised party breached Soapbox Engage, the third-party vendor Carnegie uses for online donations. An integration with Carnegie’s database allowed temporary access to contact information. How many Carnegie donors were affected, and was their information misused? Carnegie said a small percentage of its database was affected but did not disclose the number of donors. It has not said whether the exposed contact information was misused.

Carnegie also clarified that donors' full credit card information was not compromised.

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Third-party vendor Soapbox Engage targeted

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{{^usCountry}} Carnegie spokesperson Sharmeen Aly confirmed that Soapbox Engage, the third-party vendor used by the think tank for online donations, was targeted in the breach last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carnegie spokesperson Sharmeen Aly confirmed that Soapbox Engage, the third-party vendor used by the think tank for online donations, was targeted in the breach last month. {{/usCountry}}

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"Due to an integration with Carnegie's database, the unauthorized users were able to temporarily gain access to contact information maintained by Carnegie," Aly said in a statement cited by Politico.

It was not immediately clear whether other organisations using Soapbox Engage were also affected.

The think tank said it hired an external cybersecurity firm to assist with its response and increased security measures across its third-party systems.

The incident highlights the cybersecurity risks organisations face when external service providers have access to their databases and donor information.

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Cyber incident comes amid reports of major outages

The breach comes amid a week of reported disruptions affecting several private-sector companies and US government organisations, including Microsoft, United Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Security Agency.

However, the affected companies and agencies have denied that cyberattacks were responsible for those outages. There is also no evidence linking the disruptions to the Carnegie incident.

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Founded in 1910, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a prominent foreign policy think tank with offices in Washington, Palo Alto, Singapore, Brussels and Berlin.

Avril Haines, a former director of national intelligence, took over as the organisation's president in September, succeeding Tino Cuéllar, a former Obama White House official.

The organisation has not disclosed the total number of affected donors or whether the exposed contact information has been misused.