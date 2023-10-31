US to make immigration faster, easier for AI professionals, White House issues ‘landmark’ executive order to regulate IA

In its bid to manage the risks associated with artificial intelligence US government has issued a ‘landmark Executive Order’ (EO) so that the country can seize the opportunity and manage the risks of artificial intelligence. The EO not only establishes new guidelines to protect privacy of its citizens but also attract talent from across the world.

To promote innovation and attract great AI talent to the country it seeks to use existing authorities to expand ability of highly skilled immigrants and non-immigrants with AI expertise to study, stay, and work in the United States by modernizing and streamlining visa criteria, interviews, and reviews.

Impact of Executive Order on Immigration

According to experts this is expected to be beneficial for Indian IT professionals in America, and would mean faster H1B, O-1, F1, Green card for work and study in AI fields. EB1-B and EB2 criteria are also expected to change to give priority to workers in AI field.

In his blog, Anil Gupta, an immigration expert from the US, elaborates that the executive order may not lead to any additional green cards or any country-wise benefits. Hence, he states they can reform EB1 and EB2 categories. ‘It is possible that USCIS will create a relaxed or separate category within EB1-B where they allow people to work in the AI field,’ Anil writes.

Key takeaways on Immigration impact for AI professionals

The new guidelines seek to analyze, create, and publish the policies that help foreign nationals working in the AI field to stay and convert to green card status. It will also enable new programs and asked the secretary to identify and attract top talent in AI at US universities, research institutions, and the private sector overseas within 90 days.

It seeks to, “streamline processing times of visa petitions and applications, including by ensuring timely availability of visa appointments, for non-citizens who seek to travel to the United States to work on, study, or conduct research in AI or other critical and emerging technologies”

To ensure easy immigration for AI workers it has asked the the secretary to, “consider implementing a domestic visa renewal program under 22 C.F.R. 41.111(b) to facilitate the ability of qualified applicants, including highly skilled talent in AI and critical and emerging technologies, to continue their work in the United States without unnecessary interruption.”

In a bid to streamline and reform the immigration process for AI professionals EO seeks to,"clarify and modernize immigration pathways for experts in AI and other critical and emerging technologies, including O-1A and EB-1 noncitizens of extraordinary ability; EB-2 advanced-degree holders and noncitizens of exceptional ability; and startup founders in AI and other critical and emerging technologies using the International Entrepreneur Rule'

Other takeaways from Executive Order on AI

The Executive Order has also called on Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy legislation and take efforts to combat algorithmic discrimination and provide clear guidelines to prevent AI-induced discrimination in housing, federal benefits, and federal contracts are part of the EO's agenda to advance equity and civil rights.

The order aims to balance AI's promise of improved productivity with potential threats like job displacement and workplace surveillance, advocating for collective bargaining and workforce training. By catalyzing AI research and promoting a fair, open, and competitive AI ecosystem, the EO aims to retain America's leading position in AI innovation.

The US government plans on working with international partners to develop robust frameworks for safe, secure, and trustworthy global AI deployment.

