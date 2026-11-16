US universities face international student enrollment decline as Trump tightens visa and work rules

US universities are facing declining international student enrollment this fall as President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, stricter visa screening and appointment delays push prospective students towards alternative destinations, raising concerns about the financial health of colleges and America's ability to attract global talent.

Trump's visa restrictions, appointment delays and proposed $70,000 OPT fee are pushing international students away from US colleges. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Early enrollment figures from individual institutions point to another difficult year for US higher education, with international students increasingly reconsidering the country amid uncertainty over visa rules and post-graduation employment opportunities, Politico reported.

US universities report enrollment declines

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The University of Washington's Seattle campus recorded a second consecutive year of falling international enrollment, reaching its lowest level in at least a decade. Ohio State University reported a nearly 13% decline, its lowest international student enrollment in 16 years.

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Illinois Institute of Technology, meanwhile, plans to borrow as much as $200 million from its endowment amid declining international student enrollment.

International students are an important source of revenue for American universities, particularly because many pay full tuition fees. Their contributions also help institutions fund financial aid and services for domestic students.

Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University, warned that discouraging international students could hurt the country economically and culturally.

"To just make it harder in the name of some kind of nationalism, it seems like we're shooting ourselves in the foot just to see how good our boots are," Roth told Politico.

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Also Read: US Labor Department official warns H-1B visas cannot be used as business model, signals wider crackdown

Visa restrictions and OPT fee proposal add pressure

Visa appointment delays and stricter screening have further complicated plans for students seeking to study in the US.

Fanta Aw, executive director of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said the visa appointment situation this summer was even more difficult than during the Covid-19 pandemic, when first-time international student enrollment fell 46%.

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A survey released by NAFSA and Study Portals found that 50% of colleges in continental Europe reported higher undergraduate international enrollment, while 59% of Asian institutions reported higher postgraduate enrollment between August and October.

The Trump administration has also proposed a $70,000 fee for each student seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme allowing F-1 visa holders to gain temporary work experience related to their degrees after graduation.

OPT often serves as a pathway towards H-1B sponsorship and continued employment in the US.

The administration has additionally proposed fees exceeding $100,000 for certain new H-1B petitions.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the restrictions, saying they are intended to prevent visa fraud and ensure compliance with immigration laws.