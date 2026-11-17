American tech companies feel like they will feel the heat in the aftermath of the Huang Spy scandal, as tensions brew between US and China. Most exposed are tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, who will be closely watching the meeting between Trump and Xi later this month.

US-China tech tensions put Nvidia and Apple's China business and global supply chains under pressure. (Reuters/ Representational)

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After Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO last week, following reports of an alleged connection with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, American firms have been grappling with predictions of an AI bubble burst and stock markets going haywire.

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Huang has been propagating that American technology companies should continue selling their products in China could help the US remain ahead of China in the global technology race, according to CNBC. However, some US officials and policymakers want stricter restrictions on the sale of advanced American technology to China, according to CNBC.

Deep Dive How could US restrictions limit Chinese companies’ remote access to Nvidia AI chips? The restrictions target Chinese firms using data centres in other countries to access advanced US chips and bypass export controls. Proposed legislation could also give the US Commerce Department broader authority over access to cloud computing services. Why is it difficult for Apple to reduce its dependence on China? China remains important to Apple’s manufacturing network: most iPhones are still made there, and its factories and suppliers are difficult to replace. China is also a significant market, accounting for around 15% of Apple’s total sales through its Greater China business. How could China’s rare-earth controls affect US technology supply chains? Rare earths and other critical materials are needed for technology manufacturing, while components made in China are also used in US AI data centres. The article says supply chains outside China are not yet sufficient to meet global demand, so shortages could disrupt production and raise planning challenges for companies.

On Monday, restrictions on Chinese companies accessing advanced US chips remotely were further bolstered by Trump administration. The intent is to stop the use of data centres located in other countrie by Chinese firms by, bypassing American export controls.

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia's situation has turned a national intelligence scandal into a broader economic and geopolitical problem for American technology companies: how much business they should continue doing in China as political tensions between the two countries increase. Companies are worried that worsening relations could affect their access to Chinese customers, investments and important supply chains. US and China put companies under pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia's situation has turned a national intelligence scandal into a broader economic and geopolitical problem for American technology companies: how much business they should continue doing in China as political tensions between the two countries increase. Companies are worried that worsening relations could affect their access to Chinese customers, investments and important supply chains. US and China put companies under pressure {{/usCountry}}

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American companies operating in China are facing pressure from both Washington and Beijing as the two governments take different positions on technology and trade. A client brief by New York-based consulting firm Strategy Risks said companies doing business in China were facing pressure from both the US and Chinese governments.

Also read: Trump says Jensen Huang scandal did not put US security ‘at risk’, says country ‘stronger than ever’

The firm warned that decisions that satisfy one government could create serious problems with the other. This could put companies' access to markets, investments and business reputation at risk, the firm said, according to CNBC.

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Strategy Risks also said company executives must carefully understand the costs and risks of these decisions before making major business moves. Investors and businesses do not expect Trump and Xi to make major progress on trade during their upcoming meeting. The two countries are currently relying on a fragile trade agreement reached last fall, and there are limited expectations of a major improvement in relations.

Apple faces difficult choices over its China business

American technology companies have started reducing their dependence on China, but Nvidia and Apple remain important exceptions. Kyle Chan, a fellow at The Brookings Institution, told CNBC that many American technology companies were diversifying their operations away from China.

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However, Nvidia and Apple still have strong business connections with the country, making it harder for them to move away. Apple is also facing questions about how it will manage its China business under its new CEO, John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook in October. Analysts are watching whether Ternus will speed up Apple's efforts to reduce its dependence on China.

Chan said Ternus could move faster on the diversification plans that Cook had started during his time as CEO. However, completely moving away from China will be difficult because the country remains an important part of Apple's manufacturing network.

China's factories and suppliers play a major role in Apple's production process, making it difficult for the company to shift all its manufacturing operations elsewhere. Apple still manufactures most of its iPhones in China, despite efforts to expand production in other countries, including India, according to CNBC.

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China also remains an important market for Apple. Apple's Greater China business, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, accounts for around 15% of the company's total sales. This means Apple could face a major business impact if it loses access to Chinese customers or faces serious disruptions to its operations.

Strategy Risks CEO Isaac Stone Fish has argued that Apple needs a clearer long-term plan to reduce its dependence on China. In an article published in American Affairs earlier this year, Stone Fish said Apple should follow a strategy of managed decoupling. He argued that Apple should make a serious commitment to building a business that can handle reduced access to China without losing its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

China's rare earth control creates another risk for US companies

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China's strong position in the global economy also means that any retaliation from Beijing could create problems for American companies. China has significant control over the supply of several critical minerals and materials needed by industries around the world.

Also read: 10-year Treasury yield holds near 5.1% as investors await US retail sales data, Fed rate decision

Beijing has already used its control over rare earth minerals as a bargaining tool during trade discussions with the US and the European Union. These minerals are important for manufacturing products used in technology, defence, automobiles and other industries.

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Chinese factories have also become a major part of global trade. They accounted for around 40% of global container exports during the summer, showing the country's importance in international supply chains. The construction of American AI data centres has relied on several components manufactured in China, making the US technology industry vulnerable to supply disruptions, according to CNBC.

Rare earth shortages could affect global industries

China still plays a major role in supplying critical minerals to the world. Other countries are trying to increase their own production and reduce their dependence on China. However, their efforts to build rare earth supply chains outside China are still not enough to meet global demand.

Cameron Johnson, a senior partner at business consultancy Tidalwave Solutions in Shanghai, said other countries are still unable to produce enough of these materials to meet the needs of global industries. He warned that a shortage of these materials could affect manufacturing and slow the growth of several industries.

He said companies do not have a clear plan to deal with possible shortages of critical minerals. Speaking to CNBC, Johnson said this makes it harder for companies to plan production, control costs and ensure a steady supply of materials.