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US-Iran talks: Pak's interior minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week

US-Iran talks: Pak's interior minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran on Wednesday for the second time within a week for meetings with senior Iranian officials, amid Islamabad's efforts aimed at reviving the stalled Iran-US peace talks to end the war in West Asia.

US-Iran talks: Pak's interior minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week

Naqvi has departed for Tehran to discuss the US-Iran peace talks with Iranian leaders, Geo News reported, citing sources.

"His departure comes as Islamabad continues to lead mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran," it reported.

Iranian official media has also reported the visit of Naqvi to Tehran.

"Pakistan Interior Minister arrives in capital Tehran amid Islamabad efforts to mediate talks between Iran, US," Iran's state-run Press TV said in a post on social media.

Separately, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also reported, citing informed diplomatic sources in Islamabad, that Naqvi departed for Tehran to hold talks with officials of Iran.

There was no reaction from the Pakistan side, which often maintains silence on diplomatic outreach to mediate between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has talked about progress in talks with Iran. "We're in a pretty good spot here," Vance told a White House press briefing.

Naqvi's visit to Tehran is significant, given his closeness to Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Naqvi was part of a delegation led by Munir that visited Tehran last month when Iran-US negotiations were a major focus of the trip.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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