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Vance to lead US team to ink Iran peace deal in Switzerland: Trump

Vance to lead US team to ink Iran peace deal in Switzerland: Trump

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:58 am IST
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Washington, Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for the in-person signing of the peace deal with Iran in Switzerland on Friday, President Donald Trump said.

Vance to lead US team to ink Iran peace deal in Switzerland: Trump

Both Trump and Vance have electronically signed the framework agreement with Iran's lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a senior US official quoted by The New York Times.

In a media interaction in France on Monday, Trump said Vance will attend the signing ceremony.

"I may be involved, I may not," the president said in response to a question on his presence at the signing ceremony.

The text of the Memorandum of Understanding will be released "pretty soon... sometime after Friday", Trump said.

In media interviews here, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday, and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.

"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday ," Vance said on the Good Morning America programme on ABC News.

The official made clear that the memorandum of understanding ensured the Strait of Hormuz would be "toll-free for 60 days," with the expectation that it would become part of the "final agreement, as well".

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is considered one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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