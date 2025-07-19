Vehicle rams into crowd in East Hollywood, injures over 20 people
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 04:48 pm IST
According to officials, up to five people are in critical condition, 8–10 sustained serious injuries, and another 10–15 are in fair condition.
A vehicle ploughed into a crowd in East Hollywood, leaving over 20 people injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Saturday.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)