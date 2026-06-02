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Venezuela opposition leader Machado says 'aligned' with US goals

Venezuela opposition leader Machado says 'aligned' with US goals

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 12:51 am IST
AFP |
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Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado said Monday she was "aligned" with the United States on its goals for her country, following Washington's armed ouster of Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Venezuela opposition leader Machado says 'aligned' with US goals

"What the US government did on January 3 was absolutely necessary to move ahead into a transition to democracy and to save lives ... and bringing Nicolas Maduro to justice was absolutely necessary in order to be able to stop the destruction of a nation," she told journalists, including AFP, in Oslo.

"There might be different views on how to move ahead and what each of us can add to the process, but you can be assured that our objectives are aligned," she said.

Venezuela is now governed by interim president Delcy Rodriguez who was Maduro's vice president and the crude-rich country's oil sales are effectively under US control.

Machado has repeatedly expressed confidence in US President Donald Trump's plans for Venezuela, and has defended handing over her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the American leader, who has long coveted the honour.

phy/rmb/jhb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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