‘Vermins’, Trump condemned for quoting Hitler's infamous antisemitic word during Veteran's Day Speech

Is Donald Trump reading Mein Kamph these days? We don't know. However, this is what the experts feel after they heard his recent election speech on Veteran's Day. Former US President took a leaf from Nazi booklet and pledged to “root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country” in a Truth Social post Saturday “in honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day.” A word that was frequently used by Nazis to define Jews.

TOPSHOT - Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP)(AFP)

During an infamous 1939 speech Hitler de-humanised Jews by calling them vermins, “This vermin must be destroyed. The Jews are our sworn enemies,” he told the Czech foreign minister, according to historical accounts.

It wasn't an accidental rhetoric as he was reiterating the sentiments he had posted on his social media platform a while back - “In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American dream.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate responded to the comment on CNN and claimed Trump will be convicted by the Georgia court and out of the elections. It's "laughable that Donald Trump would accuse anyone of lying, cheating, and stealing," added Christie.

When RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked to comment on Trump's quote she decided to dodge the question, “I am not going to comment on candidates and their campaign messaging. I know Trump supports the veterans and I know our whole party supports the veterans”, she stated.

Political expert, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, says, “Calling people 'vermin’ was used effectively by Hitler & Mussolini to dehumanize people and encourage their followers to engage in violence.”

