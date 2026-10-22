Victor Romero: 62-year-old retired NYPD detective arrested in Koran Irvine's road rage killing

A retired New York City police detective has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist during an apparent road rage incident on the George Washington Bridge.

Victor Romero, who lives in Haverstraw, New York, retired from the New York Police Department in 2001. (Unsplash)

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Victor Romero, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the killing of Koran Irvine, 46, of Valley Cottage, New York.

Motorist found shot on bridge

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Irvine was found wounded and unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge's upper level shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators later determined that he had been shot.

Police launched a search for a person of interest in the case. Romero was taken into custody at the NYPD’s 33rd Precinct, and officials confirmed Wednesday that he had been charged with murder.

Former detective retired in 2001

Romero, who lives in Haverstraw, New York, retired from the New York Police Department in 2001.

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{{^usCountry}} A phone number listed for him in public records went unanswered. Information about an attorney representing him was not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A phone number listed for him in public records went unanswered. Information about an attorney representing him was not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}

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Con Edison mourns employee

Irvine worked for Con Edison, the utility confirmed in a statement expressing grief over his death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of the Con Edison family in this senseless act of violence,” read a statement from a Con Edison spokesperson. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him."

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Bridge lanes reopened

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge, said the lanes closed following the shooting reopened about five hours later.

GoFundMe launched

A GoFundMe campaign described Irvine as a man “full of life, love, and dedication to the people who meant the most to him.” He is survived by his wife and two children.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Further details about what triggered the alleged road rage incident have not been released.