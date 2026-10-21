Bethesda shooting update: 4 in custody after incident near high school on Rockledge Drive; what we know so far

A shooting near a high school of Montgomery County school district in Bethesda, Maryland led to the arrest of four people, the police said. The incident was reported on 6600 block of Rockledge Drive. No injuries have been reported. Representational. (Unsplash)

Nearby Walter Johnson High School was placed on a lockdown as the police response continued. Scanner reports indicate that there is a heavy police presence on Rockledge Drive. More than half a dozen schools in the area were placed on “secure status,” Fox News reported.

No details surrounding the incident has been released by police, as of now, as the probe continues. Scanner reports indicate that there is a heavy police presence at on Rockledge Drive.

The identities of the arrested have not been released by the police. It is not known how they were involved in the shooting incident and whether they were linked to the school in any way.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), headquartered in Rockville is the state's largest public school district in Maryland, serving around 156,000 students.

It operates over 200 schools across the Washington, DC, suburbs.

This is a breaking news.