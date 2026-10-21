Corona High School shooting threat leads to arrest of 2 Riverside County teen girls: All on charges filed against them
Corona police say two teenage students from Riverside County spent months researching school shootings and discussed ways to attack Corona High School.
Two 15-year-old students from Riverside County have been taken into custody on allegations of plotting a potential school shooting at Corona High School, according to Corona police officials.
Law enforcement officials said that the investigation was launched following notification from the FBI to the Corona Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office regarding threatening messages discovered on social media platforms that were reported during the early part of this month, ABC7 reported.
Teens researched school shootings and planned potential attack at Corona High: Police
Investigative officers arrested a 15-year-old female student enrolled at Corona High School. The probe also resulted in the apprehension of another 15-year-old female student who is enrolled at Norco High School.
According to Corona police, search warrants revealed evidence demonstrating that the two adolescents had engaged in several months of research into school shootings and exchanged discussions regarding potential methods to execute an attack at Corona High School.
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Investigators reported that the two teens engaged in extensive research on school shooting incidents over a period of several months and developed plans for a potential assault on Corona High School. According to law enforcement, they explored methods to obtain firearms but were ultimately unsuccessful in acquiring them.
No weapons discovered
Authorities mentioned that no firearms or weapons were discovered during the searches executed at multiple residences throughout Riverside County.
Both teens remain in custody facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
Additional details were not yet available at this time. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is currently probing the case.
Authorities have not revealed any identified motivation behind the planning.
People possessing relevant information regarding this matter are encouraged to contact Corona Police Department Detective Edwards via telephone at 951-279-3656 or electronic mail at george.edwards@coronaca.gov.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More