Corona High School shooting threat leads to arrest of 2 Riverside County teen girls: All on charges filed against them

Two 15-year-old students from Riverside County have been taken into custody on allegations of plotting a potential school shooting at Corona High School, according to Corona police officials. Two 15-year-old students were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder after investigators say they researched school shootings and discussed plans for an attack at Corona High School. (Unsplash)

Law enforcement officials said that the investigation was launched following notification from the FBI to the Corona Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office regarding threatening messages discovered on social media platforms that were reported during the early part of this month, ABC7 reported.

Teens researched school shootings and planned potential attack at Corona High: Police Investigative officers arrested a 15-year-old female student enrolled at Corona High School. The probe also resulted in the apprehension of another 15-year-old female student who is enrolled at Norco High School.

According to Corona police, search warrants revealed evidence demonstrating that the two adolescents had engaged in several months of research into school shootings and exchanged discussions regarding potential methods to execute an attack at Corona High School.

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Investigators reported that the two teens engaged in extensive research on school shooting incidents over a period of several months and developed plans for a potential assault on Corona High School. According to law enforcement, they explored methods to obtain firearms but were ultimately unsuccessful in acquiring them.

No weapons discovered Authorities mentioned that no firearms or weapons were discovered during the searches executed at multiple residences throughout Riverside County.

Both teens remain in custody facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional details were not yet available at this time. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is currently probing the case.

Authorities have not revealed any identified motivation behind the planning.

People possessing relevant information regarding this matter are encouraged to contact Corona Police Department Detective Edwards via telephone at 951-279-3656 or electronic mail at george.edwards@coronaca.gov.