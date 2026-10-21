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Berkeley Hills Panoramic Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns near Oakland Hills in Alameda County

One structure was reportedly threatened, but no evacuation warnings had been issued.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 01:04:14 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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A wildfire dubbed the Panoramic Fire is burning near the Berkeley Hills in Alameda County, California. By 12 p.m., the fire had burned approximately a quarter of an acre. One structure was reportedly threatened, but no evacuation warnings had been issued.

Wildfire near Berkeley Hills. (Representative)
Wildfire near Berkeley Hills. (Representative)
  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/Berkeley Hills Panoramic Fire: Map, Evacuation Updates As Wildfire Burns Near Oakland Hills In Alameda County
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