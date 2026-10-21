Toledo chemical leak forces evacuations and shelter-in-place order: All on emergency number, road closures and temporary refuge facility

Toledo chemical leak update: Residents situated within a one-mile radius of 1266 Progress Avenue in northern Toledo have been issued an evacuation order, whereas people located beyond the evacuation perimeter but within a three-mile radius of the specified address are subject to a shelter-in-place directive, according to a statement made by Toledo Fire & Rescue spokesperson Private Sheldon Collins on early Wednesday morning. Authorities are investigating Toledo chemical leak that began Tuesday evening at MC Tank’s Progress Avenue terminal.

Emergency response personnel are currently addressing a chemical leak that started Tuesday evening at the MC Tank terminal facility. Collins said that adjacent facilities have undergone evacuation procedures following the release of a plume containing chemical-laden smoke from the terminal.

Toledo crews respond to chemical leak at MC Tank Terminal According to Collins, the precise chemical composition present in the atmosphere remains undetermined at the present moment.

The hazardous materials incident was initiated at the MC Tank facility located at 1266 Progress Ave., rather than at Sterling Pipe & Tube, which authorities had originally designated.

MC Tank identifies this address as its Toledo terminal location. According to its website, the organization specializes in the transportation of bulk liquid chemicals and delivers tank container transportation, storage, and maintenance services.

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