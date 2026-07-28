Victoria Zardoya cause of death: What happened to Milania Giudice’s friend at Egmont Key? Details emerge

Milania Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, is grieving the loss of one of her closest childhood friends, Victoria Zardoya.

Milania Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, is grieving the loss of one of her closest childhood friends, Victoria Zardoya. (Instagram/ @_victoriazardoya )

The 20-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute following Victoria's tragic death, as more information has emerged about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Victoria Zardoya cause of death

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According to friends and social media tributes, Victoria died after suffering injuries in a fall while vacationing.

A now-deleted Instagram post by her friend, Victoria Silberbusch, stated that Victoria “sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key.”

In a post that has since been deleted, Silberbusch shared a detailed account of the tragedy at the request of Zardoya's family.

According to the statement, Zardoya suffered fatal injuries after a devastating fall while the group was exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key.

“We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened…Everything changed in a matter of seconds,” the post stated.

What happened at Egmont Key?

Silberbusch explained that Zardoya's friend initially believed she had fallen only one level before realizing the drop was far greater. The group immediately climbed down to reach her and called 911 for emergency assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency crews responded by boat, while a medical helicopter was later brought in to airlift Zardoya to the hospital following what Silberbusch described as an extremely challenging rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency crews responded by boat, while a medical helicopter was later brought in to airlift Zardoya to the hospital following what Silberbusch described as an extremely challenging rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Paramedics responded by boat, and a medical helicopter was eventually able to transport her to the hospital after an incredibly difficult rescue. On July 26, Victoria passed away from her injuries," Silberbusch wrote in the now-deleted post.

Giudice family mourns Zardoya's tragic passing

Milania Giudice has been left devastated by the death of one of her lifelong friends. In the aftermath of the tragedy, she shared several childhood photos of herself and Victoria on her Instagram Story, reflecting on a friendship that stretched back many years.

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She also reposted a quote that read, "Lowkey hate nostalgia because what do you mean I can never go back," expressing the depth of her heartbreak.

Later, Milania shared another emotional message that stated, "Now I have to remember you for longer than I have known you."

Her mother, Teresa Giudice, also honored Victoria's memory with a brief tribute on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "We love Victoria."

Meanwhile, Joe Giudice confirmed Victoria's passing in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 26, revealing just how closely she had been woven into their family's life after growing up alongside Milania.

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"There are no words for this kind of pain. Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can't believe you're gone," he wrote.