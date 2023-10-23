Video shows Brooklyn man smirking at Jewish woman calling him out for ripping down posters of abducted Israeli kids

A viral video shows the moment a Brooklyn man smirks after being confronted by a Jewish woman for tearing down posters of abducted Israeli children. The man was seen ripping down the posters along with his female partner.

The footage shows the couple laugh and walk away from the woman who was filming them, calling them out for the destruction.

“This is mine, I paid money for this, and you're not gonna f***ing do this!” the Jewish woman shouts. As she continues to yell, a man in a blue shirt involved in the destruction stands smirking.

“I'm a citizen here and this is American citizens!” she said. “You f***ing got it? You are not going to do it! Get the f*** out of here! This is American citizens! They're kidnapped! You f***ing b**ch!”

The man is seen stepping towards the camerawoman, with a grin on his face, and holding up his hand to block the camera, She swings it in his face, saying, “Get the f*** out of here!”

The couple is seen walking away hand-in-hand, with the camerawoman following them, screaming.

Other similar incidents

This is not the first time people in America were seen tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. Three NYU students were recently caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages. One of the students, Yazmeen Deyhimi, later admitted to have done the same. The students were filmed at Tisch Hall in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, taking down posters students had put up of several people being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. They were photographed smirking as they walked away holding the crumbled images.

Meanwhile, a dentist from South Florida was reportedly fired on Wednesday, October 18, after he was seen in a video ripping down posters of Israeli hostages. Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa claimed he tore down the posters plastered across Miami to quell what he believes is racially charged hatred in the city.

A viral video shows two men, one of whom has been identified as Ahmed, taking down posters of the hostages. Over 200 people are being held hostages by Hamas. About 50 more victims who were kidnapped are being held by other “resistance factions and in other places,” Hamas military officials said, according to New York Post.

Another woman in Brooklyn was also caught on camera tearing down posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The unidentified woman ripped down the posters in Williamsburg, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population.

