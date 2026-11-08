Video shows small plane hitting pickup truck during emergency landing in North Fort Myers

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy road in North Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday and hit a pickup truck. Video shows the plane sliding along the road as other vehicles pass by. No one was injured, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A small plane made an emergency landing on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, Florida (Unsplash/ representative image)

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According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place around noon around Bayshore Road and I-75 in North Fort Myers. Two pilots were on board the Cessna 172D Skyhawk when they faced a mechanical issue and tried to land on Bayshore Road, as per Fox13 News.

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As per the sheriff’s office, the plane hit the rear of a pickup truck that was driving eastbound on Bayshore Road. No injuries were reported at the scene.

As per CBS12, flight-tracking data shows the plane took off from Sebring, Florida, around 11am local time on Saturday. It made the emergency landing about 50 minutes later, at 11:50am local time.

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Here are the videos:

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{{^usCountry}} Video shows the plane sliding at high speed along the busy road as vehicles move nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video shows the plane sliding at high speed along the busy road as vehicles move nearby. {{/usCountry}}

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What the sheriff said

“Thankfully, this incident had a positive outcome, and no one was injured,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Given the recent tragic news involving aviation accidents, we are especially grateful that everyone is safe.”

Marceno also thanked deputies, FDOT Southwest Florida and Bayshore Fire Rescue for their quick response, as per CBS12.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation into the emergency landing. Investigators have not named the two pilots or the driver of the pickup truck. The kind of mechanical problem that forced the plane down has also not been shared yet.

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CBS12 said the incident comes less than a week after a deadly plane crash on the other side of Florida. As per earlier reports, Learjet crashed in Greenacres in Palm Beach County on Sunday, killing all nine people on board. Federal investigators are working to find the cause of that crash.