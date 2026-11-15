Virginia lowers flags to half-staff today to honor late Congressman George Whitehurst

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has ordered US and state flags across Virginia to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, November 14, in memory of late Congressman Dr George William “Bill” Whitehurst. The former Republican congressman, who represented Virginia’s 2nd congressional district for nine terms, died on November 7 at the age of 101. He is being laid to rest on Saturday. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has ordered flags to be lowered for late Congressman George William Whitehurst. (Unsplash/ representative image)

Why are flags being lowered in Virginia? Spanberger issued the order on November 13, directing that flags on all state and local buildings and grounds across Virginia be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, November 14 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order said the flags would be lowered “in memory and respect of former U.S. Congressman Dr. George William Whitehurst.”

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Who was George William Whitehurst? According to WDBJ7, Whitehurst represented Virginia’s second congressional district from 1969 to 1987.

In her statement, Spanberger said, “The entire Commonwealth of Virginia joins the people of Hampton Roads in mourning the passing of the Honorable George William ‘Bill’ Whitehurst — a distinguished public servant, devoted educator, and proud veteran whose extraordinary life exemplified a steadfast commitment to service, leadership, and country.”

The governor said Whitehurst served in the United States Navy during World War II, before his time in Congress. She said that during his nine terms in Congress, he was “a tireless advocate for our service members, veterans, and their families — and a respected voice for the communities of Hampton Roads.”

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Teacher and leader Spanberger said Whitehurst also spent much of his life in higher education. According to her statement, he served as a professor and Dean of students at Old Dominion University. She said he inspired “generations of students to pursue lives of purpose, civic engagement, and service to others.”

“Congressman Whitehurst’s service and steadfast devotion to our Commonwealth helped lay the foundation for the Virginia we know today. His legacy will endure as a testament to the power of principled leadership to shape a stronger future for all Virginians,” the governor said.