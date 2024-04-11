Vivek Ramaswamy meets Columbian immigrant on NYC street, here's what happened next

Former US presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he is shaking hands with a ‘legal’ Colombian immigrant, named Fabiel, on the street of New York. Vivek Ramaswamy had a 29sec talk with the Colombian immigrant(X/Vivek Ramaswamy)

The Colombian immigrant voiced his concern about how the illegal immigrants are walking into the country and how “America is so naive” to stop it.

“They took over the crime in Colombia, Peru, Venezuela- they are real criminals and America is so naive they don't get it,” he said.

Ramaswamy nodded and responded, “They are just exporting criminals to this country.”

“And we will make sure that the don't. That's my job.”

Ramaswamy gives solution for illegal immigration in US

Earlier, Ramaswamy proposed a solution for illegal immigration in the US, and it was quite distressing.

By calling for opposing border violators from entering the US and using the military as means to protect the country from a‘walk-in’ policy, he calls for a “stand for the rule of law” on immigration regulation that imposes legal channels as prerequisites for emigration into the states. Even though the proposals, which are deportations on a mass scale, funding removal, and the refusal to accept children born to illegal immigrants as citizens, are of real concern, we can’t deny the humanitarian ground with this problem.

“I say this as the kid of legal immigrants: stand for the rule of law. Use our own military to secure our own border. Start the mass deportations. End funding for sanctuary cities & Central American countries,” the biotech entrepreneur said.

“End birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal aliens.”

The case of qualified professionals such as engineers, scientists and the journalists is that it usually takes them more than 500 days to get their visas approved as they go through the 5-stage application process, sometimes wait times extending beyond 100 years. On the other hand, some other persons take advantage of the ‘open-border’ to casually walk in the country.