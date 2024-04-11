 Vivek Ramaswamy meets Columbian immigrant on NYC street, here's what happened next - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vivek Ramaswamy meets Columbian immigrant on NYC street, here's what happened next

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 11, 2024 10:58 AM IST

Vivek Ramaswamy says he will stand with “the rule of law” and address the complexities of illegal immigration in the US.

Former US presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he is shaking hands with a ‘legal’ Colombian immigrant, named Fabiel, on the street of New York.

Vivek Ramaswamy had a 29sec talk with the Colombian immigrant(X/Vivek Ramaswamy)
Vivek Ramaswamy had a 29sec talk with the Colombian immigrant(X/Vivek Ramaswamy)

The Colombian immigrant voiced his concern about how the illegal immigrants are walking into the country and how “America is so naive” to stop it.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“They took over the crime in Colombia, Peru, Venezuela- they are real criminals and America is so naive they don't get it,” he said.

Ramaswamy nodded and responded, “They are just exporting criminals to this country.”

“And we will make sure that the don't. That's my job.”

Ramaswamy gives solution for illegal immigration in US

Earlier, Ramaswamy proposed a solution for illegal immigration in the US, and it was quite distressing.

By calling for opposing border violators from entering the US and using the military as means to protect the country from a‘walk-in’ policy, he calls for a “stand for the rule of law” on immigration regulation that imposes legal channels as prerequisites for emigration into the states. Even though the proposals, which are deportations on a mass scale, funding removal, and the refusal to accept children born to illegal immigrants as citizens, are of real concern, we can’t deny the humanitarian ground with this problem.

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy's solution for illegal immigration in US is scary

“I say this as the kid of legal immigrants: stand for the rule of law. Use our own military to secure our own border. Start the mass deportations. End funding for sanctuary cities & Central American countries,” the biotech entrepreneur said.

“End birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal aliens.”

The case of qualified professionals such as engineers, scientists and the journalists is that it usually takes them more than 500 days to get their visas approved as they go through the 5-stage application process, sometimes wait times extending beyond 100 years. On the other hand, some other persons take advantage of the ‘open-border’ to casually walk in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Vivek Ramaswamy meets Columbian immigrant on NYC street, here's what happened next
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On