Vivek Ramaswamy's solution for illegal immigration in US is scary

Former presidential candidate and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy's proposed solution to illegal immigration in the United States is indeed a contentious and polarizing one. "End birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal aliens," Vivek Ramaswamy. Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

His call to “stand for the rule of law” and utilize the military to secure the border reflects a hardline approach to immigration enforcement that prioritizes strict adherence to legal channels for entry into the country. However, his recommendations, which include mass deportations, defunding sanctuary cities, and ending birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants, raise significant ethical and practical concerns. And many lament it as scary.

“I say this as the kid of legal immigrants: stand for the rule of law. Use our own military to secure our own border. Start the mass deportations. End funding for sanctuary cities & Central American countries,” Ramaswamy stated.

“End birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal aliens.”

The idea of discarding the due citizenship of the children born to “undocumented immigrants” is particularly troubling as this will undo the idea and base of American citizenship and possibly be a question mark over the future of a lot of individuals. The Fourteenth Amendment to US Constitution, ratified in 1868, upholds birthright citizenship as the central part of American identity and values cherished and protected by many.

US's open border is a serious flaw in the system

Whilst professionals like engineers, scientists and foreign media engage in a five-stage application process for visa approval that takes them more than 500 days, and sometimes wait times extending beyond 100 years, others take advantage of a big omission in the U.S. immigration system — the open border — to cross the border without the proper documentation. This obscene duality mirrors the unsoundness of the immigration policy in the US, which backs up the illegal immigrants while slamming the legal arrivals.

The Pew Research Center's study shows Indians have emerged as the third-largest group of undocumented immigrants in the US, with numbers surging by 70% since 2011.